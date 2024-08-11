DT Panorama | Lost and Found, Reunited with Care

CHENNAI: Thousands of foreigners visit Chennai, and many more live here due to their jobs, businesses and other needs. The State government has a record of almost every foreigner visiting, leaving, staying and living in the city, and some of its neighbouring districts. However, police officials rescue only those who are found wandering on the streets showing signs of mental distress. More often than not, such people are also found to be homeless and/or address-less.

Notwithstanding the myriad problems facing homeless people, one of the most prevalent is mental illness. Recently, three foreign patients, who were brought to the Institute of Mental Health (IMH) with mental health issues, after being identified by police officials as homeless wanderers, were reunited with their families after being treated at the institute.

This is the first time in Tamil Nadu that homeless foreigners, found wandering on the streets, were rescued by the police, formally admitted for treatment for mental illness at the IMH, and reunited with their families abroad by the Institute.

Back to Rwanda

Last year, a 45-year-old man was found on the streets of Puducherry and living on the roadside. He was taken to a government healthcare facility in Villupuram as he showed symptoms of mental distress. After treating for around 1.5 years, the hospital authorities found that he was from Rwanda, and was a student at Annamalai University, Chidambaram.

After falling victim to substance abuse, he was diagnosed with cannabis-induced psychosis, which required close monitoring and care. However, after the treatment, it was impossible for him to return to Rwanda, as his visa had expired. He also required police clearance to apply for a visa.

IMH initiated the process of getting police clearance and granted him a certificate to be able to return home. Volunteers communicated with the patient to help him connect with his family. After the legal paperwork was obtained, he was finally able to board the flight to his hometown in Rwanda.

A lot of foreign tourists and workers who need mental health support due to psychosis or other related concerns, are treated at the IMH and also reunited with their families abroad.

From Kovai to Sudan

A 32-year-old nurse from Sudan was working at Isha Foundation in Coimbatore. When she was taken to Coimbatore Medical College and Hospital for a check-up, she showed signs of being mentally disturbed.

Since she required specialised mental health care, she was brought to the IMH for treatment at the beginning of this year. After six months of treatment, she could recollect contacts of some of her loved ones.

The staff at the hospital contacted her sister in Sudan, who helped with sending the patient’s documents that confirmed her ID, nationality and the purpose of visit. This enabled the hospital volunteers and staff to obtain a new visa, after which, she was sent back to her country recently.

Far from Finland

Another 32-year-old woman from Finland was reunited with her family after a month-long treatment for schizophrenia at the Institute of Mental Health. Police officials found her wandering on the streets, talking to herself. Since she showed several signs of mental disturbance, they brought her to the IMH, where her symptoms were monitored.

She was diagnosed shortly thereafter, and treated for schizophrenia at the hospital. After considerable recovery, the hospital staff was able to contact her sister in Finland, who came to the Institute and took her back home.

Lot of paperwork

Reuniting such patients with their families abroad is no mean task, as most of them, due to their illness and the nature of dwelling, would not have proper documentation such as ID proof, passport, visa etc.

“It involves a lot of paperwork. Some of these patients would be overstaying their visa and would not even know of it. They wouldn’t even have their original ID proof, documents or even a passport. We try to obtain these papers after they become responsive to treatment, and are willing to communicate with our staff,” explained Dr M Malaiappan, director, IMH. “We inform the respective embassy about the patient, and urge them to legally assist and support them. We also connect with their families to be able to send them back and reunite them with their loved one.”

Currently, two more foreigners are being treated at the IMH. One is a 35-year-old Russian woman with bipolar disorder and cannabis-induced psychosis is being treated at the hospital. After hospital authorities informed the Russian embassy, they visited the patient and are processing the paperwork. IMH staff have also sought the help of the police to obtain clearance for a visa application, so that the patient can be reunited with the family.

Another is a 32-year-old woman from Uganda, who had been living in Guduvanchery for a few years, is being treated for psychosis. After further recovery, her passport details would be verified to reunite her with her family.

Psychosis, Schizophrenia, Bipolar disorder

Psychosis describes a collection of symptoms that show a loss of touch with reality. It’s a legitimate reality for some medical and mental health conditions, including bipolar disorder.

However, treatment and coping tools can help manage episodes of psychosis. Two main symptoms of psychosis:

· Hallucinations and delusions

· Difficulty concentrating or thinking clearly

· A noticeable drop in performance at a job or in school Increased suspiciousness or uneasiness

· Withdrawal from others

· A decline in personal hygiene

· Trouble distinguishing between reality and fantasy

Schizophrenia is one of several psychotic disorders that may include symptoms such as disorganised thinking, difficulties in speech and movement, changes in emotional responding, like flat affect, etc.

Sometimes, a person with bipolar disorder may experience symptoms of psychosis. This often occurs during a severe episode of mania or depression.

What is cannabis-induced psychosis?

It’s a disorder where hallucinations or delusions develop during or soon after ingestion of cannabis.

Common symptoms are paranoid delusions, suspiciousness, a sense of grandiosity, hallucinations, dissociation or a feeling of detachment and unreality, disorganised and disturbed thoughts, inappropriate emotional responses, and unusual changes in behaviour.