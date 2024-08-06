DT Next impact: Tiruvallur district administration finally covers open drain

CHENNAI: Following the article on DT NEXT titled "Public urge officials to cover open drain in Tiruvallur" on July 30, the Tiruvallur district administration has finally taken an initiative to cover the open drain.

With sudden rains lashing Chennai and neighbouring districts and North East monsoon around the corner, the open drain has been a threat to school and college going students in the area. The open drain was also posing a threat of several diseases to the public.

However, after the article was published, the district administration had taken an action within a week, at the entrance of the office of Deputy Director of Health Service, Tiruvallur.

"In recent times, Tiruvallur district has been receiving rains. The action taken by the health department may reduce the possibility of diseases spreading. We appreciate the concerned department's initiative of rectifying the problem," said a regular commuter student.

Also a grocery shop owner next to DD Health office explained, "Even though I placed a dustbin, most of the people throw water bottles and plastic covers into the open drain, as the drain is closed now many are using dustbin," told the owner.