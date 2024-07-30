Citizen connect: Public urge officials to cover open drain in Tiruvallur

CHENNAI: With the northeast monsoon around the corner, mild to moderate rains at least thrice a week have been common occurrences. And, during the rainfall, the open sewage in front of the Deputy Director of Health Service building in North Raja Street in Tiruvallur is causing a threat to school students, college students, senior citizens and others taking the route.

“The junction of North Raja Street and Tiruvallur High Road usually witnesses a large school crowd in the evening. The students of nearby schools occupy the road and motorists find the area hard to drive in the waterlogged road with open sewerage. Also, the bad odour irritates the public,” said a resident.

“Also, the resident claims that an open sewage drain helps the mosquitoes to breed with the danger of diseases,” said a nearby grocery shop owner.

A college student opined, “Students between classes 6 to 8 play near the unclosed sewage drain after school hours. If someone falls inside or any injuries happen no one can turn the tide. The Tiruvallur Municipality should intervene and close the open drain as soon as possible.”

Additionally, an autorickshaw driver stated, “Students and other passengers who wait for buses and autos also cause the water logging. Many buy water bottles, soft drinks and other snack items to eat and throw them inside the open sewage drain. These materials had clogged the drain, causing overflowing. Hence, the Tiruvallur Municipality officials have to take steps to close the opened sewage drain.”

Officials did not respond when contacted.