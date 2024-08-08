DT Next impact: Overflowing garbage cleared in Kolathur

Begin typing your search...

The residents in the area complained that there were no adequate number of bins and not removing the wastes properly which leads to various health issues and cattle menace.

8 Aug 2024
CHENNAI: After DT Next reported a news item titled, ‘Kolathur no exception for garbage spillover issues’ about the overflowing garbage bins on 11th Cross Street, Poompuhar Nagar, Kolathur, on August 3 (Saturday), officials removed the waste on Sunday and shared the pics with DT Next.

Residents in the area had been lamenting over the lack of garbage bins, and that the waste always spills over the bin, which was never cleaned properly. This led to various health issues and also attracted stray dogs, cattle and rodents. They had demanded officials to remove the waste from the area regularly.

