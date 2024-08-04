Citizen Connect: Having CM Stalin as MLA doesn't solve Kolathur's garbage woes

CHENNAI: Kolathur might be a high-profile Assembly constituency with the sitting CM as its elected MLA. But it doesn’t make it a model area devoid of civic issues. Alleged spillover of garbage bins in Poompuhar Nagar 11th Cross Street is one such issue.

Residents of this part of Kolathur complain that either there aren’t enough bins according to the population or the Greater Chennai Corporation doesn’t clear it adequately leading to spillover issues, which also results in hygiene issues and stray cattle menace.

S Saraswathy, a resident said, “spillover from garbage bins is a common sight in our area. The corporation must ensure that the garbage is properly cleared. Garbage strewn on the roads is leading to the breeding of insects, posing a health threat.”

When DT Next visited the spot, non-disposable waste was also found scattered across one particular bin. Used beds and wooden waste were also found dumped near the bins. Locals say that people who come in vehicles throw the trash around the bins, instead of properly disposing it off.

Another resident Muthukumar said, “we have been demanding more bins according to the needs of the community and clearing of garbage at regular intervals. Leaving the waste in the open is a concern as it might lead to the spread of diseases.” The cattle that roam around the roads feed on the spillover causing difficulty and animal attack risks for the pedestrians, residents lament. Uncleared waste, improper dumping of waste and insufficient or broken bins might be some of the concerns of most parts of the city and Kolathur, it seems, is not an exception.

When contacted an elected representative of Greater Chennai Corporation said that the garbage is cleared daily in the area and necessary steps are taken to address the issue, if any.