DT Next impact: Garbage bins removed in Thoraipakkam

CHENNAI: Following an article published in DT Next regarding the garbage bins kept on the road the corporation staff swung into action by removing the bins.



The 193 ward member of Greater Chennai Corporation, T C Govindasamy said " The waste bins were removed as soon as it was brought into our notice".

ALSO READ: Garbage bins on road side causes traffic snarls in Thoraipakkam



On Thursday DT Next published an article stating that the waste bins encroached the road in Anand Nagar main road in Thoraipakkam.



When contacted the ward member promised that the bins will be removed.