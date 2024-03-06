Garbage bins on road side causes traffic snarls in Thoraipakkam

CHENNAI: Waste management has always been a perennial issue in the city for a very long period of time, along with it arises the issue of space for keeping the bins.



Residents of Anand Nagar main road in Thoraipakkam complain that three corporation waste bins are kept on the road instead of keeping it aside.

Traffic snarls are caused due to that as the vehicles struggle to pass through the way. The authorities must utilise the built space to avoid traffic congestion and leave space for the pedestrians to walk, said the residents.

"The ragpickers also leave the waste outside the bins and the waste is being scattered around the road. The garbage outflow creates dog and cattle menace in the area. There is a school nearby and during the peak hours there is a huge rush causing trouble for the pedestrians." said K Kalaiselvan, Secretary, Federation of Thoraipakkam Resident Welfare Associations.

The dust bin was left in the road long back, recently the road was laid and increase in the height occupied a huge space on the road.

If the dustbin is shifted to the side of the road a major issue will be solved, he added.

When contacted the 193 ward, T C Govindasamy (member) said that the waste bins will be removed from the road and kept aside immediately.