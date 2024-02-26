DT Next impact: Debris on the pavement removed

CHENNAI: Following an article published in DT Next on 24th February about the debris left on the pavement in EVR Periyar Salai, the State Highways officials swung into action and removed the concrete waste.

A similar incident of debris dumped into the same pavement was reported in September which was removed later when the news was published.

"The concrete structure was removed on the same day night when it was brought into our notice", said a Senior official attached to the State highways department.