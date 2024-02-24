Citizen Connect: Debris left on footpath hinders pedestrian movement in Egmore

CHENNAI: Incidents of debris being left on the footpath and pavements have been repeatedly reported across the city.

In most of the cases, the footpaths which were built for pedestrians are either encroached by the sellers or used for dumping the waste.

Pedestrians walking through the EVR Periyar Salai in Egmore face hardships due to the debris left on the pavement by the construction workers.

The concrete waste encroaches a larger part of the footpath forcing the pedestrians to walk through the busy highway risking their lives.

Sumithra, a regular commuter travelling through the way said, “The concrete waste has been dumped here for a very long time causing trouble for the pedestrians to walk. There is no initiative taken to remove it from the officials. Being a daily commuter walking through the way I want the issue to be solved soon.”

A security guard in a nearby organisation said that the waste was left by the highway road workers after their job was completed.

DT Next had reported a similar information on the construction waste left on the same footpath in September. However, the waste was cleared by the authorities concerned after an article was published in the newspaper.

Pertaining to this case, a senior official of the highways department said that the debris would be removed soon and the the footpath will be opened for pedestrian use.