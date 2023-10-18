Begin typing your search...

DT Next Impact: Broken manhole lids replaced

The state highway officials swung into action and have replaced the broken structures.

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|18 Oct 2023 3:43 PM GMT
CHENNAI: Following an article published in DT Next regarding the broken manholes that endangers pedestrians in Egmore area. The state highway officials swung into action and have replaced the broken structures.

The lids were replaced after the issue was brought to our notice and the pedestrians are now safe for the public to use, a state highway official said responding to DT Next.

DTNEXT Bureau

