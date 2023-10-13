DT Health: Role of exercise and healthy lifestyle in preventing prostate issues

CHENNAI: Prostate enlargement and other conditions that arise due to the prostate can cause a significant effect on the quality of life. Exercise, healthy lifestyle, and a balanced diet can play crucial roles in preventing prostate complications.

• Exercise: Obesity and being overweight are linked to an increased risk of prostate complications. Regular physical activity can reduce the risk of developing any cancer and prostate cancer is not an exception. Exercise helps regulate hormones, boosts the immune system, and reduces inflammation, all of which may contribute to cancer prevention.

• Diet: A diet rich in fruits, vegetables, and whole grains, and low in saturated fats and red meats, may lower the risk of prostate cancer. Antioxidants, found in many fruits and vegetables, can help protect cells from damage that can lead to cancer. Lifestyle changes such as avoiding being overweight and moderation in carbonated drinks, coffee and alcohol, helps manage BPH and prevent complications.

• Regular screening and check-ups: Incorporating regular medical check-ups and prostate-specific antigen (PSA) screenings into your healthcare routine is essential.

• Stress reduction: Chronic stress can negatively impact prostate health. Engaging in stress-reduction techniques like meditation, deep breathing exercises, or yoga can be beneficial.

• Hydration: Staying well-hydrated is essential for overall health and can help with urinary symptoms associated with prostate complications.

• Limiting alcohol and smoking: Excessive alcohol consumption and smoking have been associated with an increased risk of prostate cancer. Reducing or eliminating these habits can be beneficial for prostate health.

• Omega-3 fatty acids: Some studies suggest that diets rich in Omega-3 fatty acids, found in fish like salmon and walnuts, may have a protective effect against prostate cancer.