Dt Campus: Scholarship alert

CHENNAI: HDFC Bank Parivartan’s ECSS Programme 2023-24

Description: HDFC Bank invites applications from students studying in Class 1 to the post-graduation level. The scholarship supports meritorious and needy students belonging to underprivileged sections of society.

Eligibility: The scholarship is open to Indian nationals only. The students must be studying in Class 1 to 12, diploma, ITI, polytechnic, undergraduate or postgraduate (including general and professional) courses. The applicants must have passed their previous qualifying examination with at least 55% marks and their annual family income must be less than or equal to Rs 2.5 lakh. Preference will be given to those applicants who are facing personal or family crises that have occurred during the past three years due to which they are unable to continue bearing the cost of education and are at risk of dropping out.

Prizes & Rewards: Up to Rs 75,000

Last Date to Apply: December 31

Application mode: Online applications only

Short Url: www.b4s.in/dtnt/HDFC44

AICTE Pragati Scholarship for Girls 2023-24

Description: AICTE Pragati Scholarship for Girls 2023-24 is a government scholarship scheme implemented by the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE). The scheme aims to provide financial assistance to meritorious female students from economically weaker sections of society to pursue technical education.

Eligibility: Open for female applicants who have taken admission in full-time first-year diploma or degree programs in approved AICTE institutions. Candidates must have a family income of less than Rs 8,00,000per annum.

Prizes & Rewards: Up to Rs 50,000 per annum for every year of study

Last Date to Apply: December 31

Application mode: Online applications only

Short Url: www.b4s.in/dtnt/SSGC4

The Tata Capital Pankh Scholarship Programme

Description: An initiative of Tata Capital Limited aimed at providing financial support to students belonging to economically weaker sections of the society to help them fulfill their academic dreams.

Eligibility: Indian students who are currently studying in Classes 11, 12 general graduation (B.Com, B.Sc, BA, etc.), diploma and polytechnic courses at recognized institutions are eligible. Applicants must have scored at least 60% marks in the preceding class. The annual family income of the applicants from all sources must be less than or equal to Rs 2.5 lakh.

Prizes & Rewards: Up to 80% of tuition fees or an amount ranging from Rs 10,000 to Rs12,000 (whichever is less)

Last Date to Apply: November 15

Application mode: Online applications only

Short Url: www.b4s.in/dtnt/TCPS23