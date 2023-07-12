DT campus: Scholarship alert

CHENNAI: IDFC FIRST Bank MBA Scholarship 2023-25

Description: IDFC FIRST Bank MBA Scholarshipis a need-based scholarship program run by IDFC FIRST Bank to financially support students with family income of less than INR 6 lakh per annum. The purpose of this scholarship is to make post-graduate studies in business management accessible to meritorious students who are unable to pursue higher studies due to financial constraints.

Eligibility: Indian students who are enrolled in the first year of a 2-year full-time MBA program for the class of 2023 at selected educational institutions may apply for this scholarship. The gross annual family income of applicants should be less than or equal to INR 6 lakh. Candidates should be no more than 35 years of age on the date of application. Applicants must have a valid mobile number linked to Aadhaar card.

Prizes & Rewards: Rs 2 lakh for 2 years of MBA studies (Rslakh/year)

Last Date to Apply: July 31

Application mode: Online applications only

Short Url: www.b4s.in/dtnt/IFBMS4

Raman Kant Munjal Scholarship 2023

Description: Raman Kant Munjal Scholarships 2023, an initiative of Raman Kant Munjal Foundation, supported by Hero FinCorp, aims to support students pursuing finance-related courses to get admissions to reputed colleges and pursue their dream of a promising career and a better life.

Eligibility: Students pursuing 1st year of BBA, BFIA, B.Com. (H, E), BMS, IPM, B.A. (Economics), BBS, BBI, BAF, and B.Sc. (Statistics) or any other finance-related degree courses are eligible. Applicants must have secured a minimum of 80% marks in Classes 10 & 12 examinations. The annual family income of the applicants should be less than Rs 4 lakh. Open for Indian nationals only.

Prizes & Rewards: Scholarship up to Rs 5,00,000 per year for 3 years

Last Date to Apply: Sept 15

Application mode: Online applications only

Short Url: www.b4s.in/dtnt/RMKSP1

Kotak Junior Scholarship 2023

Description: Under the CSR initiative on Education & Livelihood by the Kotak Mahindra Group Companies, Kotak Education Foundation invites applications for Kotak Junior Scholarship 2023-24 from Class 10 passed students who are studying in Class 11 at junior colleges/schools, specifically within the Mumbai Metropolitan Region.

Eligibility: Applicants must have secured above 85% marks in Class 10 board examination (SSC/CBSE/ICSE) in 2023. Applicant’s annual family income must be Rs. 3,20,000/- or less. Applicants must have secured admission in Class 11 at junior colleges/schools in Mumbai for Arts, Commerce and Science Streams, in Mumbai Metropolitan Region* for academic year 2023-24.

Prizes & Rewards: Scholarship of Rs3,000 per month

Last Date to Apply: July 31

Application mode: Onlineapplications only

Short Url: www.b4s.in/dtnt/KJSP1