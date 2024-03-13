DT Campus: Graduation Day 2022 at JBAS College

CHENNAI: Justice Basheer Ahmed Sayeed College for Women (Autonomous), formerly known as S.I.E.T College, conducted "The Graduation Day 2022 in the College Auditorium. A total of 1229 graduates from various departments were presented with the degrees by Justice D. Bharatha Chakravarthy, Madras High Court. The Principal and Correspondent of the institution,Dr. Amthul Azeez introduced the Guest of Honour and presented the details of the number of graduates receiving the degrees from each department.

In his address, Justice Bharatha Chakravarthy highlighted the importance of education and called it a license to learn. He reiterated that graduates must not consider the graduation as the end of learning. He urged the graduates to maintain their individuality and become aware of oneself. He persuaded the graduates to have courage and humility to face the failures in life.

The rank holders received their degrees and rank certificates from Justice D. Bharatha Chakravarthy which was followed by the presentation of all graduands receiving their degrees on the dais. A total of 1142 students from various branches received their degrees.

The Principal and Correspondent declared the graduation day close.Dr. Firdouse Jahan, the Vice-Principal proposed the Vote of Thanks and the function concluded with the national anthem.