DT Campus: Applications open for TOEFL India Championship scholarship; here is how you can apply

CHENNAI: Scholarship: TOEFL India Championship

Description:

An initiative of ETS India Private Limited to help undergraduate students and working professionals pursue their dream of studying abroad.

Eligibility:

Participants must currently be enrolled in the 3rd or 4th year of undergraduate studies at an accredited Indian higher education institution (college or university). Additionally, applicants who have completed their undergraduate or graduate studies in India and are seeking higher education abroad, or those with up to two years of verifiable professional work experience, are also eligible to apply.

Prizes & Rewards: Total prize money of Rs 15 lakh

Last Date to Apply: July 31

Application mode: Online applications only

Short Url: www.b4s.in/dtnt/TOIC1