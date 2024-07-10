Begin typing your search...
DT Campus: Applications open for Swami Vivekanand Scholarship for Academic Excellence Scheme; here is how you can apply Scholarship
Swami Vivekanand Scholarship for Academic Excellence Scheme
Description:
Swami Vivekanand Scholarship for Academic Excellence Scheme 2024 (formerly Rajiv Gandhi Scholarship) is an initiative of the Government of Rajasthan, for students planning to pursue undergraduate, postgraduate, Ph.D., and post-doctoral research programmes abroad.
Eligibility: Applicants must be Indian citizens residing in Rajasthan, pursuing a UG, PG, Ph.D., or postdoctoral program, and be under 35 years-old on July 1st of the financial year. Applicants must meet the specified income criteria to be eligible for the scholarship.
Prizes & Rewards: A monthly living expenses of up to Rs 1,00,000 and other benefits
Last Date to Apply: January 15, 2025
Application mode: Online Applications Only
Short Url: www.b4s.in/dtnt/RGAE1
Next Story