DT Campus: Applications open for Swami Vivekanand Scholarship for Academic Excellence Scheme; here is how you can apply Scholarship

Description:

Swami Vivekanand Scholarship for Academic Excellence Scheme 2024 (formerly Rajiv Gandhi Scholarship) is an initiative of the Government of Rajasthan, for students planning to pursue undergraduate, postgraduate, Ph.D., and post-doctoral research programmes abroad.

Eligibility: Applicants must be Indian citizens residing in Rajasthan, pursuing a UG, PG, Ph.D., or postdoctoral program, and be under 35 years-old on July 1st of the financial year. Applicants must meet the specified income criteria to be eligible for the scholarship.

Prizes & Rewards: A monthly living expenses of up to Rs 1,00,000 and other benefits

Last Date to Apply: January 15, 2025

Application mode: Online Applications Only

Short Url: www.b4s.in/dtnt/RGAE1