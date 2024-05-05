Begin typing your search...
Drunken youth and cop exchange blows in Chennai, video goes viral
When Saravanan tried to apprehend the youth, he tried to assault him after which the constable took a wooden log and attacked the youth.
CHENNAI: A 19-year-old youth in an inebriated state created a ruckus near the Avadi housing board area Saturday. Public who witnessed the incident alerted the police control room following which a constable from the Avadi police station, Saravanan, reached the scene.
When Saravanan tried to apprehend the youth, he tried to assault him after which the constable took a wooden log and attacked the youth.
A video of the incident has gone viral on social media.
Avadi city police sources said that the youth was detained and let off with a warning. They added that the youth had consumed alcohol, and not ganja.
Next Story