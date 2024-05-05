Drunken youth and cop exchange blows in Chennai, video goes viral

CHENNAI: A 19-year-old youth in an inebriated state created a ruckus near the Avadi housing board area Saturday. Public who witnessed the incident alerted the police control room following which a constable from the Avadi police station, Saravanan, reached the scene.

When Saravanan tried to apprehend the youth, he tried to assault him after which the constable took a wooden log and attacked the youth.

A video of the incident has gone viral on social media.

Avadi city police sources said that the youth was detained and let off with a warning. They added that the youth had consumed alcohol, and not ganja.