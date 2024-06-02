Drumstick, cabbage & peas see price spike as tomato, green chilli, garlic get cheaper; check out vegetable rates on June 2 at Chennai's Koyambedu market

CHENNAI: The prices of drumstick, cabbage, peas, raw mango, Ooty carrot witnessed an increase at the Koyambedu Wholesale Market Complex in Chennai on Sunday.

On the other hand, the prices tomato, green chilli, garlic, chow chow, cauliflower, snake gourd, beans and raddish had a dip today.

According to traders at the market, the price of peas increased to Rs 200 per kg today from Rs 180 per kg on May 30.

Similarly,drumstick is being sold at Rs 40 today from price of Rs 35 on May 30.

Meanwhile, the price of cabbage increased to Rs 25 per kg on Sunday from Rs 20 per kg on Thursday.

Notably, the price of raw mango increased to Rs 30 per kg on Sunday from Rs 25 per on May 30.

Also, Ooty carrot is being sold at Rs 50 today from Thursday's price of Rs 45 per kg.

The price of tomato dropped by Rs. 15 on Sunday, from Rs. 50 per kg on May 30.

Similarly, greenchilli is being sold at Rs 90 today from price of Rs 100 on May 30.

Meanwhile, the price of garlic decreased to Rs 350 per kg on Sunday from Rs 360 per kg on Thursday.

Notably, the price of chow chow decreased to Rs 50 per kg on Sunday from Rs 55 per on May 30.

Also, cauliflower is being sold at Rs 30 today from Thursday's price of Rs 40 per kg.

Similarly, the price of snake gourd has dipped by Rs. 10.

Beans, which was Rs. 190 on Thursday, is now Rs. 160 per kg.

Raddish is currently being sold for Rs.40 from Thursday's price of Rs 50 per kg in Koyambedu market.