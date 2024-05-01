Drop in commercial LPG cylinder prices, costs Rs 1,911 in Chennai

CHENNAI: The oil companies today announced that the commercial LPG gas cylinder price decreased by Rs 19 in Chennai.

Accordingly, 19kg of commercial LPG gas cylinders are being sold for Rs 1,911.

However, 14kg of domestic cylinder price remains unchanged and sold at Rs 818.50 in Chennai.

Additionally, the Central government permits the oil companies to use the current crude oil price on the global market to determine the pricing of petrol and diesel.

Similarly, the oil companies themselves determine the price of cooking gas cylinders based on the global market on a monthly basis.