DRI seizes gold worth Rs 5.6 crores at Chennai airport; 9 held

CHENNAI: Sleuths from the DRI seized gold worth Rs 5.6 crores in the Chennai airport and arrested nine passengers on Wednesday.

Based on the information that gold is being smuggled from foreign countries to Chennai airport, the DRI on Wednesday midnight reached the airport and monitored the passengers who were walking towards the exit in the International terminal.

The officers on suspicion intercepted three passengers who arrived from Singapore and during a personal search, they found all of them had gold hidden inside theirclothes the same was seized.

Further while questioning the passengers the officers found gold is also being smuggled into Chennai on the flights which are about to arrive from Dubai and Sri Lanka.

Based on the information the officers intercepted six passengers who arrived from Sri Lanka and Dubai and recovered gold which were hidden inside their clothes.

The officers seized about 8 kgs of gold worth Rs 5.6 crores from nine passengers and all of them were arrested and further investigation is on.







