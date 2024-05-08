DRI seizes gold worth Rs 2.5 crores smuggled from Kuala Lumpur at Chennai airport

CHENNAI: DRI seized gold worth Rs 2.5 crores in the Chennai airport and arrested four passengers on Wednesday.

Based on the information that gold in huge quantities is being smuggled from Kuala Lumpur the DRI arrived in the Chennai airport and were checking the passengers who arrived from Kuala Lumpur on Wednesday morning.

The officers on suspicion intercepted a group of six passengers from Gujarat and during questioning, they said that they visited Malaysia for work and now returned to India since they did not like the job.

However, the officers were not convinced and during the personal search, they found the two couples were hiding gold bar inside their clothes and they seized the gold weighing about 4 kgs valued at Rs 2.5 crores.

All the passengers were arrested and further inquiry is on.