Drainage overflow on roads irks visitors, residents of Kancheepuram

CHENNAI: As a bustling tourist spot known for its temples and silk sarees, overflowing drainage on the roads of Kancheepuram Town irks its residents and visitors.

Thumbavanam Street, Venkatesh Palaiyam Street, and Arunachalam Street are among the badly affected areas as the streets are filled with drainage water. Karthick, a resident of Kancheepuram, said, “We have requested the corporation officials many times to take steps to repair the drainage system. There was no proper response from them. A few weeks before the election, the staff visited the spots and cleared the drainage at some places. It lasted only for a few days and the streets got filled with drainage water again.”

The locals said the underground drainage (UGD) pipes were laid around 50 years ago and now, the pipes are damaged and started to leak in multiple places. They urged that corporation officials should take steps to replace all the pipelines completely. The official sources from the Kancheepuram corporation said that there are clogs in the pipeline and it is being repaired. Pipeline would be replaced soon, and requested the public not to throw plastic waste in the drainage.