Dog bite cases on the rise, Chennai Corporation plans stray population survey across the city

CHENNAI: Taking note of the rising number of dog bite cases in Chennai, the Greater Chennai Corporation has decided to conduct a survey on stray dog population in all the 200 words in the civic body after the model code of conduct restrictions end, said Corporation Commissioner J Radhakrishnan.

The stray dog population in Chennai is estimated to have increased by four times from the last survey in 2018 – to two lakh now from a little over 53,000 in 2018.

In November 2023, a rabies-infected dog mauled 29 people in north Chennai, after which the Chennai Corporation had conducted a survey and mass immunisation drive for stray dogs in Royapuram (zone 5).

"As per the 2018 census, there are 53,366 stray dogs in the city. In the last three years, the numbers have surged by 30 per cent. During the recent survey in Zone 5, the population of stray dogs was found to have increased by 1,200 from what was there in 2018. As many as 3,900 stray dogs are there in the zone," Radhakrishnan told the media during an anti-rabies vaccination camp for dogs held at Marina beach on Monday.

Now, the stray dog population is expected to be around two lakh in the capital city. The Chennai Corporation is expected to conduct a survey along with the World Veterinary Service of India and the Tamil Nadu Animal Welfare Board at the earliest.

"More than 20,000 dog bite cases are reported in the city every year and the human-animal conflict is continuing to rise. We have given instructions that the pet owners have to follow when in public places. If they fail to do so, severe action will be taken against the owners. If a pet dog bites someone, the dog will be monitored in the house itself. Only stray dogs will be kept at animal birth control (ABC) centers for observation," added the Commissioner.