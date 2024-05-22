Doctor duo delves into conservation photography in their downtime

CHENNAI: Growing up, Dr Navin Gnanasekaran was always curious and eager to explore. Following his post-graduation, he realised the importance of taking an interest in everything around him. During that period, Navin met Dr Arun Kumar, who joined the medical college as a junior. The two hit it off instantly and have been friends for a long time. After a few years, the two doctors became colleagues, and since 2013, they have been working together. Dr Navin specialises in Interventional Radiology and pin-hole surgeries.

Pictures taken by doctors Arun and Navin

“One became an extension of the other during procedures, and we formed a close-knit team. Following our medical duties, we started going on extended road trips. We share a deep curiosity about people, places, and the stories these places hold. On one occasion, while in Bengaluru, we travelled from there to Hyderabad and onwards to Jabalpur for a medical conference. En route, we took a spontaneous detour to nearby Bandhavgarh National Park. There I encountered my first tiger in the wild. That experience left us both fascinated, and from then on we started uncovering hidden trails and exploring national parks,” recounts Dr. Navin.

During their trip, the duo met many interesting people. They learned about the special bond that people of the forest share with wild animals. “It’s their way of life, which we sometimes struggle to understand. The connection between humans and animals is simple yet deep and meaningful. It’s touching to see their spiritual connection with nature,” explains Dr Arun Kumar.

The duo is happy to share stories of conservation and how people coexist harmoniously with nature. “Travelling has shifted our perspectives. Being in nature feels like attending a ‘green church’. We’ve visited most of the forests in India, but we’re eager to explore more places and deepen our understanding of the flora and fauna,” adds Navin.

He acknowledges that travel has enhanced their understanding of people and exposed them to diverse local cultures.

“Staying in a place for a few days gives us a real sense of the community. In Sundarbans, where tigers are known to prey on humans, I was struck by the villagers’ attitude. One villager’s response surprised me when I asked how they cope with the constant fear. They revere the animal and view it as a sacred offering. It’s a form of reasoning that might be difficult for us to understand. This sacred relationship has enabled humans to coexist with animals in the wilderness, minimising conflicts,” Navin shares with DT Next.

As a parting note, the doctors express that their passion for photography has been instrumental in their journey of learning and understanding about nature, wildlife conservation, and conservation photography.