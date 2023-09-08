Docs remove iron rod from 60-yr-old’s thigh

CHENNAI: Doctors at the Stanley Government Medical College and Hospital on Thursday successfully removed an iron road penetrated on a 60-year-old construction worker’s thigh.

The worker from Pazhaverkadu near Chennai, who is partially visually impaired in one eye, had fallen from eight feet height over a beam with a protruding iron rod. He was taken brought to the around 11.30 am on Thursday after the co-workers cut the rod using a hacksaw blade.

Admitted in the emergency department, a team of doctors headed by Dr Sathyapriya, Dr Ashokan, Dr Thirunarayanan, Dr Bhavani, and Dr Mala decided to remove the rod under anaesthesia.

The patient was taken for surgery within three hours of admission to remove the rod that was penetrating the thigh muscles and the thigh bone femur which was very close to major vessels and nerves of lower limb.

The rod was removed without any damage to the blood vessels, nerves and other vital structures of the lower limb, doctors said. The doctors at the hospital did a doppler study post-surgery and it was found that there is good blood flow in the leg.

Dr P Balalji, dean of the hospital said the patient was recovering in the high dependency unit under close monitoring and high end antibiotics treatment.