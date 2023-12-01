DMK's allies invited for party's youth wing conference held in Salem on Dec 17

CHENNAI: The ruling DMK has invited its allies for the second State conference of the party's youth wing slated for December 17, according to a Daily Thanthi report.

According to the report, the stage is being set up at the venue for the conference and necessary drinking water facilities are being provided to the volunteers.

The party’s youth wing secretary and Tamil Nadu Minister for Youth Welfare and Sports Development Udhayanidhi Stalin had earlier said that the conference aims to recover the rights of Tamil Nadu that were snatched by the Union government.

The conference held ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha election, would be the second since the maiden conference held in December 2007 and the first since incumbent State Sports Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin took over as the head (Secretary) of the party's youth wing a few years ago.

The party is also understood to have picked Salem as the venue for the conference in western Tamil Nadu, where the party performed poorly in the 2021 Assembly poll.

Earlier on last Sunday, DMK chief and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin informed that State Minister K N Nehru has been appointed as the coordinator for the conference.