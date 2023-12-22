Distressed TN: Suicides surge, time for urgent action

CHENNAI: Despite instituting government-sponsored helplines and implementing awareness campaigns on mental health, Tamil Nadu accounts for 11.6% of suicides in the country, reveals a report published by the annual Accidental Deaths and Suicides (ADSI).

This is a cause of concern as the number of suicides have seen a spike and the prevention strategies towards the same seem to be failing.

The recent data released by the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) shows that 19,834 suicides were reported in the State in 2022, which accounts for 11.6% of 1,70,924 suicide cases in the country.

Exclusive policy

Mental health experts urge the State government to formulate a policy or programme that’s exclusively focused on suicide prevention on multiple levels. Suicide or any thoughts of self-harm should never be seen as a one-time incident as it is often the last resort for a victim, say experts.

There is an urgent need for a State-level intervention at multiple levels to prevent deaths by suicide, as it’s never a single factor that precipitates or is responsible for such tendencies.

“At an individual level, creating awareness about their mental health plays a big role in preventing suicides. The changes in mental health need to be identified and every individual needs to be made aware of the available resources to cope with challenges,” explained Dr R Vasanth, consultant psychiatrist at Fortis Malar Hospital. “Secondly, family and friends have to be aware of what’s happening within the close circle so that signs such as stress, grief over the loss of loved ones, financial losses, a general lack of interest in anything and others can be identified.”

Emphasising on the adverse impact of social media on our mental health, he added that social media literacy must become a part of the school curriculum.

“It’s a major concern across the younger age group. At the societal level, there needs to be a sense of responsibility towards vulnerable people in general. People undergoing any form of mental health concern need a shoulder to lie on or some form of emotional support, where they feel they are heard,” opined Dr Vasanth.





Societal taboos



Psychologists observed that there has been a surge in suicides with a significant number of copy-cat suicides, because of irresponsible representation and glorification of such incidents, which can adversely impact vulnerable groups.

“A mental health issue can be genetic. It’s important to recognise that as a risk factor, which is why it’s crucial to understand the history of mental health issues in the family. Depression is the most common cause of suicide and the constant feeling of hopelessness, worthlessness, and helplessness can lead to suicidal tendencies,” stated clinical psychologist at V Cope, Vandhana.

On a social level, suicide continues to be viewed as an act of cowardice and weakness, as psychological turbulence is not considered ‘painful’ and hence, does not receive empathy and understanding from people.

“The psychological pain is way more debilitating than the physical pain and cannot be expressed easily. We need to collaborate with general medical practitioners, mental health experts, and school mental health programmes to work towards the prevention of suicides across the State,” she added.





Rehab for survivors



The importance of rehabilitation for people with a history of self-harm cannot be stressed enough, as long-term psycho-therapeutic care is required to overcome those scars.

“A mental illness does not end with the prevention of an incident of suicide. Monitoring and evaluation are both important after a mental health diagnosis or a major sign such as a breakdown, suicide attempt or others are witnessed. Moreover, people who are being treated need monitoring because follow-up care is important to prevent relapses,” said a psychotherapist with the Institute of Mental Health.

Policy-level interventions are also required and the first step is to destigmatise mental health issues, while normalising crisis intervention and helplines.