Digi Yatra facility launched at Chennai airport's domestic terminals

ByPTIPTI|7 Jun 2024 11:15 AM GMT  ( Updated:2024-06-07 11:15:48.0  )
CHENNAI: The Digi Yatra facility for seamless flow of domestic passengers was launched at the Chennai airport's domestic terminals on Friday.

This contactless movement of passengers at various checkpoints at airports is based on facial recognition technology (FRT).

It was launched in the presence of Airport Director C V Deepak and other officials and is available at terminals 1 and 4, an official said.

