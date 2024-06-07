Begin typing your search...
Digi Yatra facility launched at Chennai airport's domestic terminals
This contactless movement of passengers at various checkpoints at airports is based on facial recognition technology (FRT).
CHENNAI: The Digi Yatra facility for seamless flow of domestic passengers was launched at the Chennai airport's domestic terminals on Friday.
This contactless movement of passengers at various checkpoints at airports is based on facial recognition technology (FRT).
It was launched in the presence of Airport Director C V Deepak and other officials and is available at terminals 1 and 4, an official said.
Next Story