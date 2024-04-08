Dhanush, Aishwarya Rajinikanth approach family court for mutual divorce

CHENNAI: Popular film actor Dhanush and film director Aishwarya Rajnikanth filed a mutual consent divorce petition in Family court Chennai after 18 months of separation.

One of the celebrated star couples of K-town has now decided to end their 20-year marriage. It was reported that the couple filed the petition under Section 13B, which pertains to divorce by mutual consent.

The decision to part ways was announced by the couple in January 2022, however, the family members tried to patch up the relationship between the couple.

Despite being separated, the couple was seen together at public events like their son's school function.

It is said that the divorce petition filed by the couple will be listed for hearing very soon.

In 2004, the then-upcoming hero and director Kasthuri Raja's younger son Dhanush tied the knot with Aishwarya, the elder daughter of 'Superstar' Rajnikanth.