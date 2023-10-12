DG Vaishnav to host 2-day HR event on Oct 13, 14

CHENNAI: Celebrating the crystal anniversary since its formation 15 years ago, the post-graduate department of Human Resource Management at DG Vaishnav College is conducting TANTHRA, the annual 2-day HR event on October 13 to 14 under the theme ‘Imagine – HR Transformation Driving Organizational Culture’ at the college campus in Arumbakkam. This event highlights HR professionals’ pivotal role in organisations.

On Day 1, a management fest will be held for the first time, which will feature 6 engaging seminars/panels.

GS Ramesh, founder and Chairman, Layam Group, and RK Ramachandran, associate director, Deloitte India, are the chief guests on 14 October for the HR Conclave. TM Srithika, Director, Learning and Development, Mindsprint will be the guest of honour. Honeydeep Singh Sabharwal, VP-HR, and Sarah Zachariah, senior manager-HR, both from PandoCorp will give the plenary address.

This will be followed by a valedictory ceremony featuring Moses K, MD, Allison Transmission. Vasudeva Rao, GM, Rane Brake Lining, will participate in the event as a special guest.

HR delegates from various global hubs and students from many institutions are expected to participate. This event also offers an invaluable platform for networking, career development, knowledge sharing, and inspiration.

To secure your place at this event, email mahrmdgvc@gmail.com or connect on LinkedIn at HR Sagacious DGVC. For event updates and highlights, check out HR Sagacious on Instagram. On-the-spot registrations are available as well.