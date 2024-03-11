Detained German possessed device measuring groundwater level not satellite phone: Police

CHENNAI: The police inquiry following the detention of a German national and a person from Telangana revealed that the two were bonafide geographers. The electronic device they possessed was for measuring groundwater level and not a satellite as it was first suspected.



Their device was given back to them and they were sent without taking any action.

Two Geography researchers were detained by the CISF in Chennai airport on Sunday accusing them of carrying a 'satellite' phone with them.

The Indigo Airlines flight to Salem was scheduled to depart from Chennai with 64 passengers on Sunday morning. The CISF officials while checking the passengers intercepted a 35-year-old man from Germany and a 30-year-old man from Telangana for allegedly carrying 'satellite phones' with them and said that carrying satellite phones is illegal in India. However, both of them explained to the officials that it was not a satellite phone and the device was used for Geography research purposes. However, the officials were not ready to listen to them and cancelled their trips and both of them were handed to the Chennai airport police.