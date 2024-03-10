Chennai-Salem Flight delayed after two passengers caught with 'satellite phone'

CHENNAI: A domestic flight from Chennai to Salem was delayed by over half an hour on Sunday after two passengers including a Russian man who were bound to travel in their flight were disallowed to continue their journey after CISF personnel found 'satellite phone's in their baggage.

The passengers have told the CISF personnel that the devices they had were not satellite phones, but high end mobile phones, but they were not allowed to travel and handed over to Airport police for further investigation. While one of the passengers is a Russian citizen, another is from Telengana.

They were to travel in the flight to Salem from Chennai with 62 other passengers. After more than a half an hour's delay because of the checks, the flight left Chennai around 11 50 am, airport sources said.

The detained duo had reportedly told police that they were traveling for a project and maintained that the phones in their possession are not satellite phones.

