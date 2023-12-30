Details of MTC services to Kilambakkam bus stand released

CHENNAI: As Chief Minister MK Stalin to inaugurate the Kalaignar Centenary Bus Terminus (KCBT) at Kilambakkam on Saturday (today) 11 am, the Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority has released a list of MTC buses to be operated to the new facility from different parts of the city.

According to the CMDA, operations of south bound buses from Koyambedu CMBT will be shifted to Kilambakkam.

The operations of SETC (State Express Transport Corporation) and private omni buses will immediately move to Kilambakkam, while operation of TNSTC (Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation) and PRTC (Puducherry Road Transport Corporation) will be informed later.

"To facilitate passenger movement during peak hours from various stops within Chennai to Terminus and vice-versa, shuttle services will be operated at regular intervals by MTC (Metropolitan Transport Corporation)," the planning authority said.

Daytime buses will be operated from CMBT (route number 70V, 70C, 104CCT), at average regular interval of 5 minutes to 15 minutes, while average regular interval from Tambaram (55V, M18) will be 2 minutes to 8 minutes). MTC buses from Guindy (18ACT) will be operated at an interval of 3 minutes to 15 minutes.

Similarly, MTC buses from Broadway (18A, 21G), T Nagar (51A, 51AX, V51X), and Poonamallee (66P) will be operated at an interval of 10 minutes respectively, while buses from Thiruvanmiyur (91, 95, 01K, 95K) and Iyyappanthangal (166X) will be operated at 8-minute-interval.

Buses at varied frequencies will be operated along the routes such as Velachery (51X, 91R), Adyar (99A,99X), Sholinganallur (95XCT), Thiruporur (515T), Walajabad (579K), Sriperumbudur (583K), Kundrathur (66KCT), Thiruverkadu (207), Avadi (104A, 202X), ΜΜΒΤ (104M), Madhavaram (104F), Perambur (104P), Redhills (104K), MKB Nagar (104G), T.V.K Nagar (104T), KKD Nagar (104H), and Korukupet (B18X).

Moreover, night services from CMBT, Tambaram, Thiruvanmiyur, Poonamallee, Guduvanchery, Vadapalani, Chengalpattu, Kovalam, Mamallapuram, Thiruporur, Broadway and Saidapet West will be operated at different intervals.

Buses at varied frequencies will pass via the KCBT from/to Dhargas Nagar, Echankaranai, Kalivanthapattu, Kavanoor Koot Road, Maraimalai Nagar, Melakottaiyur, Neelamangalam, Parameshwari Nagar, Shozhinganallur, Anakaputhur, Avadi, Chitlapaakam, Durga Nagar, Hastinapuram, Kundrathur, MGR Koyambedu, Okkiyam Thoraipaakam, Padappai, Pallavaram, Pattur, Poonamallee, Pozhichalur, and Thiagaraya Nagar.