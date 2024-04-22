Demand dips as price of fruits soar

CHENNAI: The soaring temperatures have affected the sales of summer seasonal fruits in Chennai. The escalating price of seasonal fruits has also made these fruits dearer for the heat-thirsty Chennaiites. Overall for the fruit sellers market has been dull and discouraging.

Fruit vendors and traders said that the cost of watermelon and lemon has surged in the past few days. They also said that the public consumption of fruits has been relatively low due to higher prices.

"Two months ago the lemon was sold for Rs 30 per kilogram and now the rate has tripled to Rs 120 per kg in the market. Now, due to the summer, a greater number of people consume lemon, which has increased the demand and led to an increase in the rate as well," said SS Muthu Kumar, President, Koyambedu Semi Wholesalers Association.

“Lemon is brought from Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, and Mysuru,” he added.

“Similarly watermelon is the most sought-after this season and the rate has increased this week compared to last week. Due to the scorching sun, people do not come out of the house between 11 am and 5 pm, affecting sales," said Jayaraman, a wholesaler in Koyambedu market.

Lemons

The next fruit in demand is jackfruit and the price has surged from Rs 40 per kg to Rs 50 per kg. The sweet lemon is sold from Rs 80 to Rs 100. However, irrespective of the season, oranges and apple continue to be costly with prices ranging from Rs 120 to Rs 250 per kg in the Koyamedu market, Jayaraman added.



"The sale is very low as people are hesitant to come during the day time. The mango season has started and the rate now is Rs 150 which could decrease to Rs 100 or less than that in a month," said M Jagan, a seller in the Broadway market.

Dr Dharani Krishnan, a consultant dietician, says that watermelon is a fruit that naturally has a lot of water content and keeps the body hydrated in the summer.

“Watermelon also provides potassium and is healthy as well. Ice apples are another fruit that is low in calories and has a small amount of carbohydrates. However, diabetic patients are advised to eat only two or three due to sugar content, while others can have more,” the doctor detailed.

“Tender coconut water, two or three in medium size can be consumed by diabetic people, but normal people can have more,” he advised, adding that mangoes and jackfruit should be avoided by diabetic patients, as they are rich in calories and increase the blood sugar level. Watermelon could be taken to a 200 ml quantity, while papaya also can be consumed. Guava is very good for diabetic patients.