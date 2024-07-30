Delivery agent arrested for ruckus near Chief Minister's Teynampet residence

CHENNAI: Police on Monday arrested a 33-year-old man, who created a ruckus near Chief Minister's Teynampet residence, allegedly in an inebriated state. The arrested person was identified as D Suresh (33) of Bhaktavatchalam Street, Teynampet.



Police sources said that Suresh picked up an argument with the police personnel on security detail, alleging that police had incorrectly arrested three of his friends a couple of days ago on nuisance charges.

Suresh was intercepted by the policemen on guard duty off Cenotaph Road and taken to Teynampet police station. He was later remanded in judicial custody after being produced before a magistrate court in the city.

Police said that Suresh referred to an incident on July 26, in which police personnel had intercepted an autorickshaw which drove past the cops on security detail near CM's house.

Police found that the occupants in the vehicle, Rajendran, Mari, and Balachandran were drunk and booked them.