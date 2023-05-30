Deep dive celebration to honour Chennai Super Kings' IPL triumph

CHENNAI: On Tuesday morning, Aravind Tharunsri, a renowned scuba diving instructor known for his underwater stunts, embarked on a thrilling underwater photo shoot to commemorate Chennai Super Kings' victorious IPL season.









Descending 60 feet below the surface in Neelankari, Aravind, accompanied by Jishnu and Chandru, captured videos and photographs amidst the depths. The trio dressed in diving gear and sporting cricket leg guard pads and batting gloves showcased their passion for cricket and love for CSK.











Aravind explains, "We struck various poses, emulating the art of batting, bowling, and catching the ball, capturing unforgettable moments beneath the waves."

