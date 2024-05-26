Dedicating art to elevate Chennai's singaram

CHENNAI: There is some kind of novelty in Rebecca Tabitha Devnesh’s art, which channels a sense of curiosity. From the pookaara akkas (florists), the tea kadai annas (tea seller), the meenavargals (fisherfolks) and the parambariya unavu cooked by her amma…everything reminds her of singara Chennai.

“Chennai means home to me. No matter where I go, I will always find my way back home,” states Rebecca. Through her work of art, she spectacles the magnetism of the city.

The 22-year-old currently works with DakshinaChitra Heritage Museum, as a part of their 11 month long Museum Management internship program.

Rebecca says, “My journey with art began from a young age. But my skill set grew and became refined after I started my bachelors degree at Stella Maris College, specialising in design.” There, her love for art grew, having no bounds. She currently practices illustrations. The Madras Modern Art Movement has played a significant role, or rather, the idea behind the movement is one which has stuck with Rebecca. It’s more about the idea of connecting art to their culture and heritage, staying rooted with their origin.

“Yes, I am inspired by art history and the different art movements. A lot of these colours I use are from paintings I have seen and studied. Creating art with such concepts draws the artist closer to the audience,” she explains.

Rebecca Tabitha Devnesh

Artist like KM Adimoolam, an Indian abstract artist from Chennai, has inspired Rebecca to use heavy outlines and line works.

She gets elements of quirkiness through the works of Giorgio de Chirico, an Italian artist, who founded the Scuola Metafisica Art Movement, which profoundly influenced the surrealists.

“And also the striking and outlandish images in the works of Salvador Dalí, the Spanish surrealist artist. His draftsmanship is worth admiring,” Rebecca points out.

A desire to stay rooted to where she is from made Rebecca start her Chennai series.

Mylapore

She says, “The Madras Modern Art Movement artists have that authenticity which radiates their culture and originality. I use bold colours, but also at the same time, retain the idea of showing Chennai’s beauty through my illustrations. Through this series, I draw different parts of Chennai, to show not just the important places, but also the vastness and the variety my city can offer.”

Art has been a medium of self-expression for Rebecca. But she also wants to use her art to embolden and send a message to people.

Marina Beach

“Art should put people at ease and also allow them to imagine, and decipher their own understanding and meaning from my work. Or, any other artwork for that matter,” says Rebecca.















