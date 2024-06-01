Death toll in Tiruvallur paint factory rises to four, investigation underway

CHENNAI: The death toll in the paint factory fire at Kakkalur Industrial Estate in neighbouring Tiruvallur district rose to four, on Sunday. While three people were burnt to death on Friday, one more body was recovered today.

A fire broke out at the Zen Paints factory unit around 4 pm on Friday afternoon. Residents alerted the police and fire personnel after thick smoke started billowing from the factory. As the fire spread, the boiler exploded and the walls collapsed.

Some of the workers from the unit managed to escape while the four victims were suspected to have been trapped in the fire, police said.

Ganapathi, the managing owner of the factory, has been arrested, and an investigation is currently underway.

Police identified one of the deceased as Srinivasan, a local resident. The identities of the other three workers are yet to be ascertained.