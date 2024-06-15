Day after murderous attack on TN Mahila Morcha leader's husband, six surrender before police

CHENNAI: A day after the broad daylight attack of a BJP functionary's husband in Anna Nagar, six persons surrendered at the Nolambur Police station on Saturday.

Police are investigating the actual motive for the attack as preliminary probe had revealed that the victim, Srinivasan had his fair share of enemies.

On Friday afternoon, Srinivasan (47), husband of S Nathiya, general secretary of TN BJP's Mahila Morcha was on his way to his office in Choolaimedu in a two wheeler when he was rounded up and attacked with weapons. The gang fled in an autorickshaw leaving Srinivasan as a crowd started to gather.

Srinivasan was moved to a hospital where he is undergoing treatment. Police said that he sustained injuries on his head and limbs.

Even as Police were probing the case and were interrogating suspects, Prashanth, Prakash, Srinivasan, Saravanan, Rajesh and Ganesan surrendered before the police on Saturday claiming that they attacked Srinivasan.

Police sources said that one of the suspects, Prashanth is a close relative of Nedunchezhiyan, who was murdered in 2005 in Sowcarpet.

The victim in the present case, Srinivasan and his father in law were prosecuted by the police in the case, but the charges could not be proved.

Probe is underway to ascertain if Nedunchezhiyan's relative orchestrated a revenge attack after 19 years.

Meanwhile, Police are also probing Srinivasan's fall out with Babu, a local rowdy in Choolaimedu, who had allegedly threatened the victim few days ago and the victim's business enmity, if any.