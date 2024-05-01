Dance fest to showcase Indian classical dance forms

CHENNAI: The Saraswathi Educational Cultural and Charitable Trust was started in 1996 by Indira Garyali to support education, Indian culture, and heritage, and provide help for the elderly, poor, and homeless people in the country. Since 2006, the trust has been organising the Vasant Utsav Festival of Dance at Kapaleeswarar Temple in Mylapore, beginning on May 1 each year.

This dance festival lasts for about 10 days and features various classical dance styles of India. Over the years, renowned artists like Sonal Mansingh and Dr Padma Subramaniam have performed at the festival, and outstanding performers and Vedic scholars have been honoured for their contributions to Indian culture and heritage preservation.

The festival is a key cultural event for the trust, dedicated to promoting Vedic heritage and Indian art and culture. This year, the Vasant Utsav Festival of Dance will take place from May 1 to May 11 at Kapaleeswarar Temple featuring performances from artists across India.