DA case: No relief for ex-minister Indira’s PA

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has set aside the discharge of the Personal Assistant (PA) of the former minister R Indira Kumari of AIADMK, from a Disproportionate Asset (DA) case.

Justice G Jayachandran of the High Court has issued a notice to the accused to appear before the court on September 19.

This court restrain from passing any adverse comment about the trial Judge except to say perverse to the core and absurd on all aspects, observed the judge.

The court also came to a conclusion that the accused are accumulated Rs 86.37 lakh, which is nearly 700 per cent high than his known wealth.

The Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-corruption has booked a DA case against former minister Indira Kumari’s PA R Venkatakrishnan and his wife V Manjula.

The investigation agency has filed chargesheet stated that Venkatakrishnan and his wife ammased wealth disproportionate to his known source, when he was PA to the then social welfare minister Indira Kumari between 1991-1994 and booked case under under Section 13 (2) r/w 13 (1) (e) of PC Act.

In 2012, the special court under the prevention of corruption act, Chennai discharged Venkatakrishnan and his wife from the case.

Aggrieved by this acquittal the State has file a petition in the MHC to set aside the special court order which discharged the accused. However, the judge set aside the acquittal and directed the accused to appear before the court.