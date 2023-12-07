Cyclone Michaung: Rajnath conducts Aerial survey of areas ravaged in and around Chennai

CHENNAI: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday conducted an aerial survey of flood-affected areas in-and-around Chennai.

The areas were ravaged by Cyclone Michuang. Minister Thangam Thenarasu, CS Shiv Das Meena accompanied the Defence Minister during the aerial survey.

Singh also held a meeting with Chief Minister MK Stalin and reviewed the current situation in the presence of MoS Murugan.

Talking to reporters after the aerial survey, Rajnath stated that the Central and state governments are together putting up an effective response to mitigate the crisis. He added that Indian Army, Indian Navy, Indian Air Force, Indian Coast Guard, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) & other central agencies are assisting the state government in the relief & rescue operations and leaving no stone unturned to bring back normalcy.

The Defence Minister told the reporters that PM Narendra Modi is deeply distressed by loss of lives due to the cyclone and he is closely reviewing the situation.

“The Prime Minister spoke with the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and has assured all possible help from the Central Government. He has directed the Ministry of Home Affairs to release in advance the central share of the second installment of State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) of Rs 493.60 crore to Andhra Pradesh and Rs 450 crore to Tamil Nadu. The Centre had already released its first installment of the same amount to both the states,” he said.

Rajnath further stated that the Centre has approved the first urban flood mitigation project of Rs. 561.29 crore for ‘Integrated Urban Flood Management activities for Chennai Basin Project’ under the National Disaster Mitigation Fund, which also includes central assistance of Rs 500 crore.