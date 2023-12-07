All necessary help would be provided to Chennai: Rajnath Singh

CHENNAI: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said the Union government will provide all the necessary assistance required for the flood-hit Chennai.

In a joint press-meet with Chief Minister MK Stalin, Singh said a second tranche of Rs 450 crores would be provided soon, the first tranche has been disbursed. He added that the Centre has sanctioned Rs 500 crores from the Urban Flood Management towards the relief efforts.

Rajnath Singh addressed the press alongside Chief Minister MK Stalin after conducting an aerial survey of the flood affected parts in Chennai. Earlier, PM Modi dialled Stalin assuring support from the Centre.