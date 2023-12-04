Cyclone Michaung: Metro train services disturbed: Check details

CHENNAI: With heavy rains lashing Chennai city since Sunday night, Chennai Metro services have been disturbed in several stations.



With water logging around St Thomas Mt metro station for 4 ft, access to enter the station has been cut off. Passengers are advised to avoid the station and instead board trains at Alandur.

Water has entered the 2 wheeler parking area and is rising despite continuous pumping.

Road in front on Koyembedu metro station is flooded. Station is accessible by foot over bridge from Rohini Theatre side.

There is water overflow into roads near Arumbakkam station due to which there may be some difficulty in accessing Arumbakkam Metro station.

Wallaja Road Subway side Entry to Government Estate Metro Station is closed. Passengers may use other entries to reach Government Estate Metro Station.

Other stations are accessible, with only minor water logging at Street level.

Passengers are advised to plan their journeys accordingly.

Further details awaited.