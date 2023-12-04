Begin typing your search...
Cyclone Michaung: Metro train services disturbed: Check details
Passengers are advised to plan their journeys accordingly
CHENNAI: With heavy rains lashing Chennai city since Sunday night, Chennai Metro services have been disturbed in several stations.
- With water logging around St Thomas Mt metro station for 4 ft, access to enter the station has been cut off. Passengers are advised to avoid the station and instead board trains at Alandur.
- Water has entered the 2 wheeler parking area and is rising despite continuous pumping.
- Road in front on Koyembedu metro station is flooded. Station is accessible by foot over bridge from Rohini Theatre side.
- There is water overflow into roads near Arumbakkam station due to which there may be some difficulty in accessing Arumbakkam Metro station.
- Wallaja Road Subway side Entry to Government Estate Metro Station is closed. Passengers may use other entries to reach Government Estate Metro Station.
- Other stations are accessible, with only minor water logging at Street level.
Passengers are advised to plan their journeys accordingly.
Further details awaited.
Next Story