Cyclone Michaung: GCC Commissioner Radhakrishnan inspects Ernavoor

CHENNAI: The Greater Chennai Corporation Commissioner J Radhakrishnan on Monday inspected the Adi Dravida colony and Thiruveethiamman Koil Street in Ernavoor of Tiruvottiyur, who have been severely affected by the oil mixed with rainwater since December 4.

Meeting the residents of the area, the Commissioner assured action and relief to the residents who have been victims of this disaster.

The Commissioner directed the staff of the corporation to survey the houses affected by oil.

The Commissioner urged that no household or affected people should be omitted for any reason.

Additionally, drinking water facilities will be provided to the people. Along with medical camps to be held for affected people. Besides this, setting up veterinary camps for affected livestock.

Besides this, the Commissioner assured action on the alleged petroleum company for causing the disaster.