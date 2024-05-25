Customs seize Rs 20 lakh from Chennai woman boarding flight to Singapore; cash handed over to Income Tax dept

CHENNAI: Customs officials seized Indian currency 20 lakhs from a passenger who was about to board a flight to Singapore on Friday.

The security officers were checking the passengers who were about to board the flight to Singapore on Friday night.

The officers when checking the baggage of a 32-year-old Chennai woman found that she had Indian currencies with her in huge quantities, she had 40 bundles of 500 currency notes worth 20 lakhs.

Soon they seized the money and it was handed to the customs officials.

During the inquiry, the woman told the customs officers that a person gave her the currency notes and told her to hand it over to a receiver in Singapore and collect Rs 10,000 as a reward.

The officers informed the Income tax department and the Income-tax officials visited the Chennai airport they arrested the woman and further investigation is on.

Usually, the currencies will not be handed to the Income tax department but now since the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) has been implemented the money is being handed to the Income tax.