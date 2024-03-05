Customs recovers gold worth Rs 2.51cr from Indigo flight

CHENNAI: Customs officials recovered gold worth Rs 2.51 crores from the toilet of the Indigo Airlines flight on Tuesday.

The Indigo Airlines flight from Abu Dhabi arrived in the Chennai airport on Tuesday early morning.



The same flight was about to take off to Hyderabad on its domestic run and so the labourers were cleaning the aircraft.



While cleaning the toilet they noticed the electrical cable box was opened and it was not closed properly and they informed the airport officials.



Soon the airline staff and the airport officials who visited the aircraft opened the box and they found there was a package wrapped with black tape. The officials later found the package contained gold and informed the customs officials.



The customs officials recovered the gold and they found it weighed about 4.5 kgs worth 2.51 crores.



The customs have registered a case and are investigating who placed the gold in the restroom with the help of CCTV.



Airport sources said that the cable box would be closed with a numeric lock and investigation is on to find how the smuggler managed to open the box and kept the gold inside it.

