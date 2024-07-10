Customs officials seized foreign currencies worth Rs 1.1 crores at Chennai Airport

CHENNAI: Customs officials seized foreign currencies worth Rs 1.1 crores in the Chennai airport and arrested two passengers.

The customs officials who were checking the passengers who were about to board the flight to Bangkok on suspicion intercepted and detained two passengers.

Upon detailed examination of passengers and their baggage resulted in the recovery of US dollars and Saudi Riyal currency notes, a total value of Rs 1.11 crores, which was found concealed in their checked-in baggage, and they attempted to smuggle the same out of India.

Digital Evidence was extracted under the provisions of Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam, 2023 to establish the illegal transactions involved in the purchase of Forex.

The foreign currency was seized under Section 110 of The Customs Act, 1962.

Both passengers were arrested and remanded to judicial custody and they were sent to Puzhal prison.