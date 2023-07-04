CS Meena inspects Urban Community Welfare Center in Tiruvanmiyur

CHENNAI: Chief secretary Shiv Das Meena on Tuesday inspected the Urban Community Welfare Center in Thiruvanmiyur and instructed the officials to replace the registry card with book for the outpatients.

During the inspection, he instructed the doctors to register the reports of pregnant women at the Urban Community Health center and send the details to Urban primary health center and ensure that treatment is provided to the patient.

In addition, the official inquired about the birth and death rate of the infants and mothers, noted a release from Ripon Building.

The CS also directed pharmacists to have an adequate stock of medicine and be aware of the expired medicine at the store. He also visited the Health Information Management System and inquired about the patient registration system and related activities.

Following this, the CS visited and inspected the ongoing construction work of additional classroom buildings and kitchen for breakfast to be provided for the students in Thiruvanmiyur. He instructed to complete the work at the earliest. The buildings should have required open space while constructing.

The staff room which was in bad shape should be renovated and the dumped debris on the campus must be removed immediately. Furthermore, he spoke to the students regarding solid waste management and responsibility for keeping the surroundings clean.

The Greater Chennai Corporation commissioner J Radhakrishnan, additional commissioner (health) Shankar Lal Kumawat, city health officer Dr M Jagadeesan and other senior officials were part of the inspection on Tuesday.