Crowds throng Kasimedu market on Sunday

CHENNAI: Fish lovers thronged the Kasimedu Fish Market on Sunday, which always sees a festival-like crowd during weekends and public holidays.

Accordingly, huge crowds of people gathered in Kasimedu early morning today to buy fish, Daily Thanthi reported.

In the month of Aadi, fish prices usually double as people tend to buy more fish, in order to make fish kuzhambu (curry) which is distributed along with koozh (traditional Tamil porridge) at the festivals held in various Amman temples.